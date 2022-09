PSDF to fund skill trainings for 2400 residents of Tehsil Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan & de-excluded area of Rajanpur

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) will impart skills to more than 2400 residents of the DG Khanewal and de-excluded area of Rajanpur which is currently adversely affected with the devastated flood in the Punjab province.

The PSDF and Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project (KSIP) organized a contract ceremony for funding of more than 2400 trainees in 23 specialized trades.

PSDF will fund skill trainings for residents of Tehsil Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan and de-excluded area of Rajanpur. These areas comprise primarily of tribal communities with low literacy levels and until now have had limited opportunities for personal and economic development.

During the first phase of this project, more than 2400 residents will receive 1.5 to 3 months trainings in Adda Work, Amazon Virtual Assistant, Civil Surveyor, Computer Applications, Domestic Electrician, Dozer Operator, Dress Design & Tailoring, Excavator Operator, Hand Embroidery, Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving, Livestock Management, Mason, Mobile Phone Repairing, Motorcycle Mechanic, Plumber & Sanitary Installer, Safety inspector, Solar Technician, Virtual Accounting and Bookkeeping, Welder, Artificial Insemination (Assistant), Village Veterinary Worker, Farm Management and Animal Nutrition Management.

PSDF in these first of kind trainings will use its skill expertise to equip residents with market-relevant professional knowledge to commence their skill development. To mobilize this project, training centres will be established in the tribal areas of Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan and de-excluded area of Rajanpur. Monthly stipend of Rs3,500 will also be provided to the trainees to facilitate their learning journey.

On this occasion COO PSDF Ali Akbar Bosan said that the PSDF strongly believes that everyone deserves an access to quality skills training. “We are proud to present special skills training under KSIP, focusing on soft skills competencies to develop all necessary skills to make our youth marketable candidates and equipping them with all the new age tools to be successful in all walks of the life,” he added.

During the contract signing ceremony Project Director, KSIP Maqbool Ahmed observed that it was the first step in building a new future for the youth. Punjab government and PSDF aim to optimize resources for the progress of our trainees, ensuring them economically sustainable future, he added.

Admissions will start from 1st October 2022, for information about the training locations please visit www.psdf.org.pk.

