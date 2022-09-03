AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hearing of LokVirsa corruption reference adjourned till 14th

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing LokVirsa corruption reference against the Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Robina Khalid and others on Friday adjourned hearing of the case because of non-availability of the defense counsel.

The Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing corruption case against PPP Senator Khalid and others adjourned hearing of the case due to absence of the defense counsel, Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, of accused Mazharul Islam.

At the start of the hearing, Abbasi’s associate requested the court to adjourn hearing of the case as his lead counsel is out of city.

The court approved his request and adjourned hearing of the case till September 14.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Sohail Arif, appeared before the court.

The anti-graft body on July 1, 2019 had filed a corruption reference against Khalid, who is also former chief executive director of M/s Cosmos Production (Pvt.) Ltd.

The accused also included former executive director LokVirsa Mazharul Islam and incumbent Chief Executive Director of M/s Cosmos Production (Pvt.) Ltd in Self-Generated Fund (SGF) of LokVirsa, Dr Tabinda Zafar.

The bureau had adopted the stance that the accused committed embezzlement in the LokVirsa fund and incurred loss of Rs30.13 million to the national exchequer. The NAB had initiated investigation against the accused in November 2018.

According to the bureau, the evidence collected during the investigation established that the accused committed the "offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999."

During the investigation, it was established that Mazharul Islam misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production (Pvt.) Ltd in connivance with PPP senator and Dr Zafar.

According to the NAB, accused Mazhar and Zafar gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders/any competition and also failed to deposit the 50 percent profit earned by them; which resulted in the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs30.13 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB accountability court Robina Khalid LokVirsa corruption

Comments

1000 characters

Hearing of LokVirsa corruption reference adjourned till 14th

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories