AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 83.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
EPCL 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
TELE 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.52%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,525 Increased By 16.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 42,423 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,988 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.18%)
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Palm at near one-month low as China lockdowns fuel demand worries

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 12:22pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday for a third straight session to a near one-month low, as fresh COVID-19 restrictions in top buyer China heightened concerns over demand for palm, crude oil and other commodities.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 80 ringgit, or 2%, to 3,914 ringgit ($873.27) a tonne by the midday break, their lowest since Aug.

  1. For the week, the contract is set for a 6.2% slump.

Traders are turning their focus to production data for August ahead of a report by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board due next week, with a particular attention on inventories, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Many are expecting production to rise as the peak harvest months arrive, but they are also concerned that poor demand might lead to a build-up of stocks.

Adding to the fears, the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million citizens.

Palm ends at near one-month low

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 4.4%, while its palm oil contract dropped 5.2%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,857 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,598-3,717 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

