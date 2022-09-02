Iranian FM calls Bilawal, assures assistance

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday and exchanged views on the catastrophic floods and the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that during the conversation, Bilawal shared that Pakistan had been battling one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather, which had resulted in the loss of life, livelihood and extensive damage to infrastructure. As a result, the delivery of assistance and relocation of affectees was severely limited, he added.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, the foreign minister informed that in addition to financial support, food packs, shelter items including tents, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) supplies were also being provided.

Acknowledging the international community’s support, Bilawal highlighted that Pakistan launched “UN Flash Appeal” for Flood Response Plan on 30 August 2022, which prioritised focused interventions in specific areas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Abdollahian conveyed condolences on the loss of life and material damage due to the floods and assured to assist in the provision of relief.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister stated that the recently concluded session of Joint Economic Commission had helped further strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors. Recalling his visit to Tehran in June 2022, the foreign minister reiterated the invitation to Dr Abdollahian to visit Pakistan, it added.

