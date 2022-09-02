AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
Cnergyico supports flood victims in Balochistan

02 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated oil refining company, is supporting relief efforts to assist the people who have been affected by the catastrophic floods in Balochistan.

The recent spell of torrential rains has taken a heavy toll on the country, particularly on parts of Balochistan where thousands of precious lives have been lost while people’s homes, businesses, and public infrastructure have been badly damaged.

“Cnergyico is guided by its long-standing principle of supporting humanitarian efforts and uplifting communities during times of crisis,” Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information Azfar Saeed Baig said “To ease the burden of the victims of the flood, Cnergyico has embarked on Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and seeks to provide critical support to the vulnerable families. Through the ongoing and future CSR programmes, Cnergyico will take measures to alleviate the suffering and protect the dignity and integrity of our countrymen affected by this natural disaster.”

