IoBM and NUST to collaborate on research projects

KARACHI: Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) signed a memorandum of agreement to develop academic cooperation and collaborate on research projects. The signing ceremony was held on Thursday at IoBM.

The areas of interest for cooperation with NUST include environment and energy management, IT, finance, business management, psychological research, education, and HR. The signatories were Talib Karim, President IoBM and Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector for Research, Innovation and Commercialisation, NUST.

During his welcome address, Talib Karim said that institutes should learn from each other’s best practices. He was hopeful that public and private sector universities will work in an environment conducive to learning and research. He urged that the faculty of business and social sciences should pursue projects related to innovation and commercialization.

Dr Rizwan Riaz shared how NUST is contributing to the educational sector of Pakistan. He added that NUST is looking forward to collaborating with IoBM to create avenues of industrial research and innovation.

Dr Hamood Ur Rahman, Director, Research and ORIC, NUST, Maria Qadri, Director, University Advancement Office, NUST, and Dr Samra Javed, Director ORIC, IoBM were also present. This ceremony was attended by IoBM’s Deans, Directors, and management.

