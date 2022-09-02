HEC chairman calls on IIUI president

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed called on Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday here at new campus.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building were discussed. The meeting was also attended by Dr N.B. Jumani, Vice President, Administration and Finance, IIUI.

IIUI President briefed Dr Mukhtar on IIUI’s vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIUI President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in the education sector.

Dr Hathal said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world. Dr Hathal also apprised him that university after the transitional period, now all set for a new journey of success as it has completed its new strategic plan. The IIUI President also briefed him about the university’s vision of digitization and successful launch of its Open and Distance Learning system.

