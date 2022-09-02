AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HEC chairman calls on IIUI president

Press Release Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed called on Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday here at new campus.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building were discussed. The meeting was also attended by Dr N.B. Jumani, Vice President, Administration and Finance, IIUI.

IIUI President briefed Dr Mukhtar on IIUI’s vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIUI President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in the education sector.

Dr Hathal said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world. Dr Hathal also apprised him that university after the transitional period, now all set for a new journey of success as it has completed its new strategic plan. The IIUI President also briefed him about the university’s vision of digitization and successful launch of its Open and Distance Learning system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

hec IIUI Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi

Comments

1000 characters

HEC chairman calls on IIUI president

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Aptma, US Cotton Council agree to explore investment chances

Read more stories