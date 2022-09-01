AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
PM Shehbaz greenlights 10,000 MW solar power projects

  • In the first phase, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells, and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar electricity
BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 06:20pm
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday green-lighted the construction of solar plants having a combined capacity of 10,000 MW, as the government strives to save valuable foreign exchange that is being used to import fuel.

“Instead of generating electricity by importing expensive oil from abroad, electricity should be generated from solar energy,” said the PM during a meeting, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

PM Shehbaz directed concerned agencies to start work on the solar power projects on an emergency basis. He also instructed to hold a pre-bid conference for all stakeholders next week.

Under the project, 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be generated from solar power.

In the first phase, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar power.

Petroleum group imports show negative growth on MoM basis

PM Shehbaz also wants relief provided to electricity consumers by next summer by constructing solar power plants soon.

Pakistan, which is a net importer of oil and other energy commodities, will be able to save billions of dollars, read the statement.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz said that the country needs to shift its power generation capacity to solar and wind power, stressing that the current electricity generation mechanisms are costly and depleting the national exchequer.

During a briefing at the Mohmand Dam site, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had been facing a very acute problem of expensive power generation due to importing expensive fuels and then subsidizing them for the consumers.

The prime minister said that the timely completion of hydel power projects in the country and tapping of other natural resources like solar and wind "are our future and we need to immediately shift in that direction, otherwise the economy will continue bleeding annually."

Shehbaz Sharif solar power electricity generation solar foreign exchange (FX) reserves imports data

Zain Malik Sep 01, 2022 03:31pm
Now its too late, again will deplete National Exchequre by Importing Solar pannels and associated systems. Needs to bring Technology and Manufacture P.V pannels in Pakistan Another blunder from PM after launching imported fuel power generation plants back in 2014.
Shaz Malik Sep 01, 2022 04:55pm
And isn’t this where Salman Shehbaz comes in to supply these solar panels?
NoJustice Sep 01, 2022 05:26pm
Given time, SS will deliver actual projects in record time too. Unlike PTI that delivers only on social media.
Abdul Rehman Sep 01, 2022 05:32pm
Thus is subtle admission of failure. Only 5-6 years ago they were so eagerly installing power plants on coal and oil. Their interest is to earn commissions only.
Mushtaque Ahmed Sep 01, 2022 05:42pm
What lessons have we learnt from the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Plant set up in 2015 by PML-N Punjab government at a cost pf USD131 million? Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park was unable to produce affordable energy and expected output, due to several reasons. Seven years on we have to tread very carefully!
