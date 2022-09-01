AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
AVN 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
EFERT 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.07%)
EPCL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.75%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.38%)
FFL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
MLCF 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.11%)
OGDC 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PAEL 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TPL 8.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.71%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 89.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
UNITY 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.27%)
WAVES 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 8.3 (0.19%)
BR30 15,493 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.34%)
KSE100 42,412 Increased By 60.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,028 Increased By 24.8 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may fall towards $91.51-$93.41 range

Brent oil may break a support at $94.81 per barrel, and fall towards $91.51-$93.41 range. The steep drop over the...
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 11:13am
Follow us

Brent oil may break a support at $94.81 per barrel, and fall towards $91.51-$93.41 range.

The steep drop over the past two days has reversed 76.4% of the rise from the low of $91.51.

Chances are oil may revisit this low. Five small waves make up the rise.

The wave 2 ended at $92.36, which serves as a target. Before breaking $94.81, oil may consolidate above this level for a while or bounce to $96.85.

Only a break above $96.85 could suggest a completion of the fall from $105.48 or the first part of this fall.

On the daily chart, oil is falling towards $93.44.

Brent oil may fall into $94.81-$96.85 range

The two big black candlesticks on Tuesday and Wednesday strongly suggests a continued fall towards $89.28-$93.44 range.

Eventually, oil may drop to $83.63, the 100% projection level of a wave (C) from $125.19.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may fall towards $91.51-$93.41 range

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Bilawal brings wrecked Sindh into global focus

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

POL products’ prices increased

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Read more stories