Sujawal, Khairpur: SITE body sends relief goods to flood survivors

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry, Karachi, has dispatched goods to Sujawal and Khairpur in the first phase of its efforts to help the flood victims across Sindh.

The relief supplies include essential items and prepared food while in the next phase medical camps will be set up in the affected areas. Apart from Sujawal and Khairpur, relief supplies are also being sent to Sukkur, Nawabshah and Sanghar.

The relief goods were handed over to the staff of Al-Mustafa Welfare and Alkhidmat Foundation by the SITE Association of Industry at the Al-Mustafa Centre. On the occasion, officials of the Al-Mustafa Welfare and Alkhidmat briefed the members of the association on the relief activities undertaken in the flood-affected areas.

Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and Patron-in-Chief of the Site association Zubair Motiwala, President Abdul Rasheed, Chairman of the Al Mustafa Welfare Society Haji Hanif Tayyab, Vice Chairman of BMG and former president Javed Bilwani and Salim Parekh were present on the occasion.

