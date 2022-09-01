KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== RAH Sec. Fauji Cement 300,500 13.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,500 13.60 M/s. Ktrade Securities Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 153.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 153.15 Money Line Sec. Sui Northern Gas 10,000 34.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 34.25 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.28 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,311,000 ===========================================================================================

