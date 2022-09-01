KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 31, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
RAH Sec. Fauji Cement 300,500 13.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,500 13.60
M/s. Ktrade Securities Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 500 153.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 153.15
Money Line Sec. Sui Northern Gas 10,000 34.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 34.25
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.28
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,311,000
===========================================================================================
