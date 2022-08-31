Floods to hurt economy further, warns Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that the floods will have upcoming dire impacts on Pakistan’s economy and the infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking at a joint presser along with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis after the launch of the flash appeal of $160 million to deal with the aftermaths of the devastating floods in the country, the foreign minister said that the government in its capacity is doing its level best to deal with the situation caused due to the catastrophic floods, “but the challenges exceed our national efforts”.

Responding to a question on whether the government is considering importing edibles from India, he said that it was not an immediate concern, adding that the government has not taken any decision in this regard. “We are not thinking of this at this time [to import edibles from India] and it’s not an immediate concern…We haven’t taken any such decision as yet,” the foreign minister added.

The foreign minister said that it is an entirely new level of climate-led predation, adding that the rainfall during this period has been equivalent to three times the 30-year national average, with many areas challenged with facing down 5-6 times and even more.

He said that the unprecedented levels of cloudbursts, torrential and uninterrupted rain have caused widespread devastation, triggering both urban flooding, river floods, hill torrents and landslides, resulting in loss of human lives, livelihoods and livestock, and severe damage to property and infrastructure.

“Nature is sending us all a new message. And because of its geographic location, and a confluence of other vectors, Pakistan has become the ground zero of this century’s biggest existential threat, global warming,” he added.

The foreign minister said that 72 districts have been declared, “calamity-hit” and over 33 million people have been affected, which is the size of a small country; and also is more than the population of Sri Lanka, Australia, and New Zealand.

He added that more than 1,000 people, including women and children, have lost their lives; and many more are injured.

Critical infrastructure – roads, bridges and railway network – has been seriously damaged or destroyed, he said, adding that this is impeding our efforts for delivery of aid and transportation of victims to safer locations.

He said that the government of Pakistan is cognisant of its responsibilities and has been leading the humanitarian response with invaluable support from the UN and humanitarian partners.

As part of our national effort, he said that the government has earmarked Rs35 billion (US$ 173 million) to help flood-affected people through direct cash transfers through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), to 1.5 million families who will each receive Rs25,000 (US$ 115) in immediate cash relief. He added that Rs5 billion (US$ 23 million) has been allocated to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for relief activities.

He said that the government is also providing Rs1 million (US$ 4,615) in ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of each deceased; Rs250,000 (US$ 1,154) for injuries and for partially damaged houses; and Rs500,000 (US$ 2,308) for destroyed houses.

He said that the government’s efforts are being supported by the Pakistani nation with people, civil society and humanitarian organisations stepping forward in a big way to complement the relief work with our characteristic generosity and philanthropic spirit.

“But as is evident, this disaster is colossal in its scale and devastation. It has severely strained, even overwhelmed, both our resources and capacities. It has left millions vulnerable to health emergencies and a critical lack of basic survival needs. The gap between such needs and the capacity to deliver with speed and scale is crucial at this point. It requires urgent cooperation and support from the international community,” he added.

To another query about the lack of interprovincial harmony and coordination amid complaints of the federal government not sending aid to the provinces such as Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the foreign minister said he had received no complaints and the federal government had shown its initiative to help.

He lashed out at the provincial governments of the PTI, saying that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was busy in preparations for the PTI rallies.

“You remember the awful visuals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa of people desperate for helicopters [to rescue them] and the same helicopters were used for drying the venue for Imran Khan’s rally but this is not time for politics,” the foreign minister further maintained.

To another question about transparency in the assistance, he said that the BISP was the best solution to those concerns as it was a globally accredited social safety net.

Responding to another question, he said that the floods would have upcoming dire impacts on the country’s economy and would also affect infrastructure projects such as the CPEC. “But the nation would confront these problems together and the government will work to make a better and stronger Pakistan,” he said.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Harneis said that the $ 160 million flash appeal was based on an immediate and emergency basis which will complement Pakistan’s national efforts. “We will see if the assistance is going well and if it requires more than that, then we will decide after discussions,” he said in response to a question as to whether the $160 million would be enough to deal with the aftermath of the floods.

He also urged the media representatives to go out and tell the affectees’ stories to inform the world about the situation. “Pakistan’s voice is not being sufficiently heard on climate change,” he said.

