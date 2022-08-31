AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PPP wants treason case against Imran, others

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:14am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has demanded to lodge a case of high treason against Imran Khan, Shaukat Tareen, Mohsan Leghari and Taimur Jhagra for hatching conspiracy against the country.

Parliamentary Leader and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan while reacting to the leaked audios of conversations of finance ministers of Punjab Sardar Mohsin Leghari and finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Jhagra with former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, saying that Imran Khan, who was declared as ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ by the apex court has turned out to be the biggest traitor.

Hassan Murtaza said Shaukat Tareen had issued instructions to Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra on the orders of Imran Khan to withdraw from the deal of the International Monetary Fund. It is pertinent to mention here that the leaked audio came to the fore on the day that the international lender’s executive board is scheduled to meet for considering Pakistan’s request of releasing the $1.2 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Hassan Murtaza said Imran Khan had hatched a conspiracy to destroy the country economically which was already under financial crunch due to devastating floods. “Imran Niazi’s dream of putting the country on the verge of economic collapse will never be fulfilled,” he said.

