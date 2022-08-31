AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NKATI expresses concerns over non-release of containers

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:31am
Follow us

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moiz Khan while expressing containers concern over the non-release of containers of the textile machinery, said parts at the ports due to government ban and subjecting the State Bank of Pakistan to the permission of the federal government. As a result, the containers had been stuck up at Karachi Port.

In an appeal, NKATI president Faisal Moiz Khan informed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to issue orders to release the containers containing textile machinery, parts stuck at the ports, otherwise the production activities of the textile industry will be disrupted and as a result we will lose the export markets.

“The containers containing state-of-the-art textile machinery and parts under HS code 8452-2900 & 8447-900 are not being released at the ports of Karachi. The ban is being said by the federal government. While the State Bank of Pakistan has made it subject to the permission of the federal government to release the containers stuck at the ports due to which import containers worth billions of rupees are awaiting release,” he pointed out.

Faisal Moiz Khan appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to take notice of the situation and issue directives to the relevant authorities including the State Bank of Pakistan to immediately release the containers containing textile machinery and parts so that the production activities can be continued without interruption and fulfilment of export orders is possible on time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Federal Government NKATI non release of containers textile machinery

Comments

1000 characters

NKATI expresses concerns over non-release of containers

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

UN appeals for $160.3m: ‘Pakistan is awash in sufferings’

US announces $30m aid

Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

Bilawal’s appeal generates ‘Rs1.03trn aid in one hour’

Blinken aide due next month

Read more stories