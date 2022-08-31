NKATI expresses concerns over non-release of containers

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moiz Khan while expressing containers concern over the non-release of containers of the textile machinery, said parts at the ports due to government ban and subjecting the State Bank of Pakistan to the permission of the federal government. As a result, the containers had been stuck up at Karachi Port.

In an appeal, NKATI president Faisal Moiz Khan informed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to issue orders to release the containers containing textile machinery, parts stuck at the ports, otherwise the production activities of the textile industry will be disrupted and as a result we will lose the export markets.

“The containers containing state-of-the-art textile machinery and parts under HS code 8452-2900 & 8447-900 are not being released at the ports of Karachi. The ban is being said by the federal government. While the State Bank of Pakistan has made it subject to the permission of the federal government to release the containers stuck at the ports due to which import containers worth billions of rupees are awaiting release,” he pointed out.

Faisal Moiz Khan appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to take notice of the situation and issue directives to the relevant authorities including the State Bank of Pakistan to immediately release the containers containing textile machinery and parts so that the production activities can be continued without interruption and fulfilment of export orders is possible on time.

