Aug 30, 2022
Man Utd to sign Brazil forward Antony for 100m euros

AFP Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:03pm
MANCHESTER: Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazil forward Antony from Ajax, the English Premier League club announced Tuesday.

Ajax have agreed a transfer fee of 95 million euros (£81 million), according to the Dutch club. Including add-ons, the fee could rise until 100 million euros (£86 million).

Dutch national news agency ANP said that if the deal goes through, it will be a record transfer for an Eredivisie player, surpassing the maximum 86 million euros involved in the move of Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona three years ago.

Antony has scored 31 goals in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals in nine senior appearances for Brazil.

By moving to Old Trafford, the 22-year-old will be reunited with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who has already brought defender Lisandro Martinez to United from the Dutch giants.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube over the weekend, as he made clear his intention to leave the side.

“During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for a contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

“Today in a meeting with the board I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others have already arrived (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me).

“I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me for the highest bid received for a player who plays in the Eredivisie.”

