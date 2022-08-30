AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the restoration of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as a positive development for Pakistan’s economy and congratulated his finance minister. The restoration of the IMF program has eliminated the threat of economic bankruptcy of Pakistan.

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Thanks be to Allah that Pakistan has come out of the difficult economic test. The IMF program is a step but Pakistan’s destination is economic sovereignty. He added that the revival of the program will bring economic stability to Pakistan. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and his team deserve appreciation for revitalising the program. We wish that this may be the last program of IMF and Pakistan will never need to take the Fund programme in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister finance minister Miftah Ismail IMF board

