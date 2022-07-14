AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
AVN 80.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.58%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 89.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
EPCL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FLYNG 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
TELE 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
TPL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TPLP 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
TREET 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By 33.6 (0.8%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 55.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,268 Increased By 405 (0.97%)
KSE30 16,148 Increased By 184.5 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

  • Congratulates finance and foreign office teams 'for efforts in getting the IMF program revived'
BR Web Desk 14 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the efforts of the coalition-led government after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities reached a staff level agreement, paving way for disbursement of the next tranche.

The prime minister said the agreement has set the stage to bring Pakistan out of the economic difficulties it is facing amid high inflation, falling foreign exchange reserves and risks of slower economic growth.

His statement came after the IMF and Pakistan authorities reached the much-delayed staff-level agreement. "Subject to Board approval, about $1,177 million (SDR 894 million) will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion,” said the IMF in its statement released early on Thursday.

IMF announces staff-level agreement with Pakistan

The development also came as a relief for Pakistan's policymakers as the incumbent government was actively pursuing the US-based lender to revive its stalled bailout programme.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz congratulated the ministries of finance and foreign affairs for their efforts in getting the IMF program revived.

“It was great teamwork,” said the prime minister. “The agreement with the Fund has set the stage to bring the country out of economic difficulties,” he added.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also hailed the development.

"We will soon receive $1.17b as the combined 7th & 8th tranche. I want to thank the PM, my fellow ministers, secretaries and especially the finance division for their help and efforts in obtaining this agreement," he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the IMF said that in order to support programme implementation and meet the higher financing needs in fiscal year 2022-23, as well as catalyse additional financing, its Board will consider an extension of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) until end-June 2023 and an augmentation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about $7 billion.

Pakistan had sought an increase in the size and duration of its $6-billion programme in April.

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers gain against US dollar after IMF news

The revival of the IMF programme is widely considered as crucial for Pakistan's economy which has seen its foreign exchange reserves fall relentlessly with import cover currently standing at less than two months. During the week ended on 30-Jun-2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $493 million to $9.82 billion due to external debt and other payments.

At the same time, a widening trade deficit, led by a high import bill, has dented the local currency.

Pakistan entered the current IMF programme in 2019, but only half the funds have been disbursed to date.

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif IMF Pakistan IMF deal

Comments

1000 characters

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers gain against US dollar after IMF news

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Oil prices drift sideways ahead of potential large US rate hike

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Read more stories