Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 29, 2022). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 29, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.97 15.47
2-Week 15.01 15.51
1-Month 15.08 15.58
3-Month 15.67 15.92
6-Month 15.75 16.00
9-Month 15.79 16.29
1-Year 15.84 16.34
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments