AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

17 lives lost in Gilgit-Baltistan floods

PPI Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:03am

GILGIT: As many as 17 people have lost their lives during heavy rains and flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), said Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) on Sunday.

According to details, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) said that 17 people have died and six other have been injured in the floods so far, while Rs7,406 million losses have occurred across GB.

According to GBDMA, 22 powerhouses were damaged in the Gilgit-Baltistan floods out of which 19 were temporarily restored by the authorities.

49 roads were damaged of which 41 were temporarily restored, 78 drinking water supplies were damaged from which 65 have been temporarily restored.

Besides, 500 irrigation channels were damaged, 340 were temporarily restored, and 56 bridges were damaged out of which 43 were temporarily restored.

The GBDMA says that the flood has caused losses of Rs7406 million.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army established flood relief donation account after government authorisation to help assist flood victims, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR while sharing the details of the account said the title of Account is ‘Army Relief for Flood Affectees’, Askari Bank GHQ Branch and account Number is 00280100620583.

flash floods GBDMA flood victims Floods in Pakistan floods in Gilgit Baltistan

Comments

1000 characters

17 lives lost in Gilgit-Baltistan floods

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories