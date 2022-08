ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a live international telethon on Monday to generate funds for flood victims in Pakistan.

In a message from his Twitter handle, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared that Imran Khan will address a live international telethon from 9:30 pm to 12:00 midnight.

“The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also accompany him during the telethon,” he said.