Naveed Qamar, son visit rain-hit areas

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar have visited various union councils of Tando Ghulam Haider Taluka of Tando Muhammad Khan district.

Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abdullah Memon, Mir Ali Raza, Syed Salar Shah Bukhari, Syed Danish Shah Bukhari and others were also present on the occasion. Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar also visited Mono-technical College and directed to ensure transparent distribution of Rs 25 thousand to the deserving people under Benazir Income Support Program.

