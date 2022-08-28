AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2022 01:08pm

Shellfire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has fuelled fears of a disaster; both sides blame each other for the attacks.

Russia blocks adoption at UN of nuclear disarmament text

Zaporizhzhia

  • Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said on Saturday Russian troops again shelled the grounds of the Zaporizhzhia plant in the last 24 hours and damage was being assessed.

  • Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces on Saturday of shelling the complex three times in 24 hours. It said four shells hit the roof of a building storing “168 assemblies of US Westinghouse nuclear fuel”.

Fighting

  • Britain’s defence ministry said it was not yet clear how Russia would achieve an announced large increase in its armed forces, but the boost was unlikely to substantially increase its combat power in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian mayor of occupied Melitopol told Ukrainian TV that government forced shelled Russian military base in the city on Saturday night. “According to preliminary information … one of the largest military bases that was located … in the city of Melitopol was also damaged and partially demilitarized”

  • Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

Economy

  • Six ships laden with food left the Ukrainian port of Odesa, the spokesman for the regional administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram app.

  • Millions of tonnes of food from previous harvests in Ukraine still must be cleared to make room in silos for the next one, the UN coordinator for a key grains export deal said on Saturday.

  • Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain.

  • Germany may nationalise the energy business abandoned by Russia’s Gazprom in April. The government has set up a holding company to carry out a possible nationalisation of Gazprom Germania, Welt am Sonntag reported.

  • Dell Technologies, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest Western firm to exit.

Russia Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

