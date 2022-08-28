At district & tehsil levels: PPP to set up flood relief camps across Central Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab will set up flood relief camps at district and tehsil levels across Central Punjab. People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader Syed Hasan Murtaza announced this while addressing the emergency meeting of the Punjab Executive the other day.

Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Information Secretary Central Punjab moderated the meeting. In the meeting Rana Farooq Saeed, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Faisal Mir, Nayab Jan, Asif Bashir Bhagat, Ghulam Fareed Kathia, Nazir Hussain Shah, Raja Amar, Ijaz Samma, Mohsen Malhi, Tayyab Chatta, Asrar Butt, Samina Paganwala attended the meeting on Zoom while the Central Secretariat.

Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema, President People’s Party Lahore Aslam Gill, Finance Secretary Rana Jawad, Allama Yusuf Awan, Altaf Qureshi, Khan Asif Khan, Dr Khayyam Hafeez, Chaudhry Ashraf, Hafiz Imran were present at Central Secretariat.

Syed Hassan Murtaza said that all the districts should send the details of their camps to the Central Secretariat by August 29. He also directed that camps should be established by August 30.

He directed that philanthropists should be contacted in all the districts of Central Punjab so that the relief should be provided to the people of flood affected areas as soon as possible.

Hassan Murtaza told the meeting that Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has announced that speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker and members of National Assembly will donate one month salary to the flood victims while Secretariat staff and officials from grade 1 to grade 22 will donate two days salary for the flood victims.

He further briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the decisions taken by speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf which includes that all the party organizations up to division/district/city and tehsil level, should submit their camp details to the Punjab office by Monday, August 29. They will provide the list of names and contact numbers of the officials who will be present in the camps.

Moreover all the wings especially women wing, youth wing, labour wing and PSF will be responsible for mobilising people at grass root level.

Hassan Murtaza directed that camps should be established for at least two or three days.

It was also decided in the meeting that all officials will contribute in the funds adding that funds will be collected transparently through the finance secretaries of these organizations and will be submitted to the finance secretary of Punjab.

PPP Central Punjab will hand over the collected amount to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the form of cheque.

