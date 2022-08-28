SAU sets up free medical camp for animals

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, has set up a medical camp for free treatment of cattle in rain-affected areas, and the Animal Husbandry Department of the Sindh government has provided the required medicines.

Following instructions of Dr Fateh Marri, the vice chancellor of SAU, a team of veterinary experts led by Prof Dr Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, chairman of the Department of Surgery, set up a temporary medical camp in front of the AH&VS Faculty, near Hyderabad-Mirpur Khas Road, where animals affected by the rains are being treated. Hundreds of animals have been treated so far.

In this regard, the Director of Animal Husbandry, Government of Sindh, has provided a stock of medicines.

Dr Ahmad Nawaz Tunio said that we are diagnosing and treating the animals of the affected farmers and villagers who have migrated from rain-affected areas including rural areas of Hyderabad taluka. He told that pneumonia and skin diseases have been found in animals.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that we are helping our brothers in this difficult time, and we have to deal with this problem together, while our experts provide their services to prevent possible diseases in animals, and so far a large number of animals have been diagnosed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022