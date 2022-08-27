AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Spot rate remains unchanged at Rs22,500/maund

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2022 08:01am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,500 to Rs 24,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,0000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,200 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Dharanwala were sold at Rs 23,500 to Rs 23,600 per maund, 400 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 23,000, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 22,800 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,300 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 23,500 to Rs 23,800 per maund and 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,500 to Rs 23, 800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per Kg.

