AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian currencies subdued, focus on Fed’s Jackson Hole conference

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 12:02pm

Most Asian emerging currencies were muted on Friday against a softer dollar, as investors watched for US Federal Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference to gauge the central bank’s rhetoric on further policy tightening.

Thailand’s baht weakened 0.3% and was set to lose 0.6% for the week, becoming the top laggard in the region.

Indonesia’s rupiah and Malaysia’s ringgit were flat, while South Korea’s won rose 0.4%. China’s yuan fell 0.1%.

Investors cautiously awaited a speech from Powell later in the day for insights into the central bank’s outlook on the economy and future pace of interest rate hikes, following a series of hawkish comments from several Fed officials.

“Expect him (Powell) to confirm that the task on the inflation fight is not yet done, but any hints for the target level of rates, and sensitivity to risk of overtightening will be closely watched,” NAB Markets Research analysts wrote.

Meanwhile, data showed that the US economy contracted at a more moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter.

The dollar index, was flat, although it held onto its recent gains and was on track for a 0.4% weekly gain.

Thai baht, yuan lead losses among Asian currencies ahead of Fed conference

“We do not rule out a case of ‘buy rumour, sell on fact’ for the USD into Jackson Hole event risk,” OCBC Bank analysts said in a note.

Singapore’s dollar depreciated 0.1% after the city-state’s industrial output in July grew 0.6% year-on-year, well below forecasts, partly to a decrease in the output of electronics and biomedical manufacturing.

The Philippine peso was flat. The country’s central bank governor said a series of rate hikes this year targeted at curbing inflation, which hit a near four-year high in July, would not dampen economic recovery.

In Thailand, the unemployment rate dropped in the second quarter on the back of easing pandemic curbs.

The country’s central bank, which had been a laggard in the region, hiked its key rate by 25 basis points earlier this month.

Equities in the region were broadly higher, with stocks in Taiwan and India leading gains as they advanced 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Highlights:

** US, China near deal to let US inspect Chinese company audit records in Hong Kong

** Keppel Corp and Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust among top gainers on Singapore’s benchmark index

Asian emerging currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Most Asian currencies subdued, focus on Fed’s Jackson Hole conference

Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

Read more stories