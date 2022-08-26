KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 73,095 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,009 tonnes of import cargo and 25,086 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,009 comprised of 20,976 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 24,087 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 646 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 2,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,086 tonnes comprised of 21,626 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,337 tonnes of Cement, 373 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,750 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3404 containers comprising of 1287 containers import and 2117 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 557 of 20’s and 359 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 544 of 20’s and 280 of 40’s loaded containers while 437 of 20’s and 288 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 04 ships namely, PNT Mighty, Western Santiago, DM Emerald and Hochiminh Voyager have berthed at Karachi Port.

As much as 03 ships, namely Agios Nektarios, Al Shaffiah and Korea Chemi sailed from Karachi Port.

Around, 10 cargoes namely MI Lahore, Bow Cecil, MT Shalamar, ESL Zanzbar, Nicholas, Arife, MT Karachi, Oocl Le Havre, Lion andForli were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Greenwich Park and Mega are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 137,083 tonnes, comprising 124,707 tonnes imports cargo and 12,376 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 980` Containers (252 TEUs Imports and 728 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Lilstella, Canopus, Able Sailor, MSC Sky and CMA CGM Orfeo& 02 more ships, MSC Caledonia and EM Astoria scheduled to load/offload, Bitumen, Chemical, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Thursday, 25th Aug-2022.

