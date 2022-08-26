AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
NBP to collect funds for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims

Press Release Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:49am

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan, as part of the ‘Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022,’ has opened an account for the collection of funds/contributions for the people affected by the recent floods in the country.

The Government of Pakistan has established a fund to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in several parts of the country.

Under this initiative, an account titled ‘Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022’ has been established and all NBP branches will receive donations/contributions in cash, through drop cheques, and alternate delivery channels (ADCs) across Pakistan. The donations can also be received within Pakistan through debit/credit cards and the people living abroad can send in their funds through internet payment gateway.

The details are given below:

Account Title: Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022

Account Number: 4181048973

IBAN: PK92NBPA 0002004181048973

SWIFT Code: NBPAPKKAMBR

Bank: National Bank of Pakistan

Branch: Main Branch, I I Chundrigar Road, Karachi (0002)

