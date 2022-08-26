APCEA donates Rs15.5m to PM’s relief fund

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) donated Rs 15.5 million to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund in the wake of the recent floods that hit the country.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday extended gratitude to the APCEA, which has donated Rs 15.5 million to the prime minister’s relief fund.

“This year, Pakistan has received above average rainfall in the monsoon season. Climate change has hit the country in a big way. We are one of the lowest carbon footprint-producing country, yet we are also among the top 10 countries that are vulnerable to climate change,” the minister said during a meeting with representatives of the APCEA.

The minister observed that recent rains are unprecedented as the province of Sindh has received 400 per cent more rainfall while Balochistan received 370 per cent more rainfall leading the provinces to be hit badly.

The minister remarked China is an all-weather friend of Pakistan who always stood shoulder-to-shoulder whether it is an emergency or a calamity or whether it is some economic crisis. Chinese enterprises realizing their social responsibility donated Rs15 million to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund that speaks volumes of the bonding between the two countries.

Moreover, the minister directed the concerned stakeholders to constitute a team of government doctors to provide medical treatment to the flood-affected people while observing that providing health facilities to the masses is the top priority of the government.

He issued these directions while reviewing the latest flood situation in the country.

The Ministry of Commerce should mobilise all the chambers of commerce of the country to collect funds for the relief of the affected people and participate in the philanthropic cause, said the minister while directing all the stakeholders to expedite the relief assistance without any delay.

During the meeting, the minister also directed the concerned stakeholders to establish police pickets at choking points to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The Minister for Planning and Development as chairman Relief Committee is holding review meetings on a daily basis to take stock of the flood situation in the country.

