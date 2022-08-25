AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU warns Russia to be held accountable for ‘rocket terror’

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:42pm

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday condemned Russia’s deadly bombardment of a railway station in Ukraine and warned those “responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable”.

“The EU strongly condemns another heinous attack by Russia on civilians,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted, as the death toll from the strike in Chaplyne rose to 25.

Borrell did not say how Brussels intends to hold Moscow to account, but next week he will host meetings of EU foreign and defence ministers in Prague to discuss the crisis.

European Union member states have imposed a series of economic sanctions on Russia in the six months since it launched an invasion of Ukraine. Many EU countries have supplied weapons to Kyiv.

UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war

But Borrell has admitted it will be hard to maintain unified support for even tougher measures as rising energy prices hit European businesses and consumers and threaten to trigger recession.

In Prague, he will propose that the EU provide training for Ukrainian troops.

Some EU members with land borders with Russia – Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – will also propose banning Russians from receiving EU tourist visas.

Germany and some other member states are reluctant to adopt this measure, however, out of concern it would make it difficult for dissident Russians to seek protection in the EU.

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

On Wednesday, Russia struck a station in the in the Ukrainian city of Chaplyne, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Ukrainian state rail operator, the toll rose overnight to 25 dead, including two children, with another 31 injured.

European Union Russia Russian troops Russian missile attack Russian rocket

Comments

1000 characters

EU warns Russia to be held accountable for ‘rocket terror’

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices firm on possible OPEC+ supply cut

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

Citigroup says it will close Russian consumer business

India’s NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Read more stories