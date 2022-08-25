AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US corn steadies after hitting two-month high

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 07:29am

CHICAGO: US corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said.

Wheat futures were strong, on track for their fourth straight day of gains, while soybeans eased on profit taking after rallying to a three-week high during the overnight trading session.

Corn futures also were well below overnight peaks, pressured by some reports of strong yield potential in major production areas of Illinois and Iowa by scouts on the annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour.

But the crops in those production areas were not likely to make up for shortfalls noted in other states.

“When they come out with their numbers tonight, you are going to find that Iowa and Illinois are looking at largely average crops,” said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C Trading in Indiana. “The heat got to this crop.” At 12:00 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade corn for December delivery was up 1-1/2 cent at $6.56-3/4 a bushel. Prices peaked at $6.71, the highest for the most-active contract since June 27.

corn price SOYBEANS price US corn prices

Comments

1000 characters

US corn steadies after hitting two-month high

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

‘Get ready for my call’, Imran tells supporters

Read more stories