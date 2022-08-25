Wapda clarification

LAHORE: Apropos a news item titled “One-third of telemetry instruments of Wapda not working” published in Business Recorder on August 17, 2022, Wapda spokesperson has clarified that the news item is not based on facts.

It is clarified that 34 out of 44 Flood Telemetric Stations have been upgraded and rehabilitated under WCAP funded by the World Bank, which are currently under its Defect Liability Period. The remaining 10 stations fall in AJK and were not funded by the World Bank for rehabilitation, resulting in deterioration of these sites. However, Mangla Dam Organization is exploring options for upgradation of these 10 Flood Telemetric Stations.

The spokesperson further said that 30 out of 34 stations are in working condition and providing data continuously. Whereas, remaining 4 stations are not working due to faulty sensors, which are to be replaced by the contractor, who is currently importing them from Italy and will be replaced accordingly.

Project Director Hydrology and Research has deployed staff headed by an engineer in Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office to make sure readily availability of data to PMD office.

It is apprised that none of these 44 Flood Telemetric Stations are installed on water distribution points (Barrages) controlled by provincial irrigation departments. The old telemetry project for Indus Basin referred in the news item was abandoned and telemetry system for Indus Basin Irrigation System is yet to be installed.

It is clarified that there are no Wapda flood telemetric stations installed in either hill torrent catchments or in Balochistan region.

