LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31257 2.32229 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.44371 2.37700 2.44371 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.99686 2.96057 2.99686 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.56557 3.50600 3.56886 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.09114 3.95071 4.09114 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
