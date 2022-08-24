AGL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
ANL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
AVN 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.16%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 64.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.8%)
FCCL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.39%)
TRG 98.49 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.78%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,357 Increased By 7.3 (0.17%)
BR30 15,866 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,354 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,540 Increased By 48.7 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kvitova gets engaged to coach in ‘special place’ at Wimbledon

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 02:03pm

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her “special place”.

Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Wimbledon spectator threatens to sue Kyrgios

“Happy news we wanted to share with you guys … I said ‘yes’ in my special place,” said Kvitova, 32, with a photo of the pair at the home of the major championship.

Kvitova began working with Vanek in November 2016.

Petra Kvitova Wimbledon champion England Lawn Tennis Club Jiri Vanek

Comments

1000 characters

Kvitova gets engaged to coach in ‘special place’ at Wimbledon

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Read more stories