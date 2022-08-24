AGL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
CBOT corn may rise into $6.75-1/2 to $6.82-3/4 range

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:48pm

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may rise into a range of $6.75-1/2 to $6.82-3/4 per bushel, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The current rise looks full of momentum. It observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $6.01-3/4.

Following its surge above the 200% level of $6.63-3/4, corn has a better chance of rising to $6.82-3/4.

A break below $6.63-3/4 may be followed by a drop towards $6.56-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance at $6.70.

Corn at six-week high as heat curbs US yields; wheat extends climb

A break above this level could confirm a price range from $6.70 to $7.14-1/4 defined by the upper channel, while a failure may be followed by a shallow correction.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $5.83 reveals a break above the 100% level of $6.53-1/2.

The uptrend is highly likely to extend into $6.97 to $7.14-1/4 range.

Even though it is certain that corn would gain more, the uncertain part is how it is going to overcome the barrier at $6.70.

The contract may succeed in its current attempt or the second attempt.

The strong momentum built on Tuesday may easily push the price above $6.70 on Wednesday.

