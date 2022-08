SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may test a resistance at $2,375 a tonne, a break above which may lead to a gain to $2,397.

The contract briefly pierced below a support at $2,325 and quickly surged above a trendline thereafter.

This swing move signals the formation of a temporary bottom around $2,325.

A fall to $2,325 again would confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $2,280.