Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

ISLAMABAD: The power Distribution Companies (Discos) have sought an increase of Rs 3.7 per unit and to recover additional amount of Rs 94.4 billion from consumers for 4th quarter of CFY 2021-22 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

K-Electric has sought an increase of Rs 14.53 per unit for third quarter under QTA mechanism against additional financial burden of over Rs 60 billion to be adjusted by the federal government.

The proposed positive adjustment of over Rs 94 billion will add to the miseries of power consumers who are already paying about Rs 50 per unit inclusive of tax and surcharges.

QTA adjustment is sought on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and Market Operator Fee (MOF), impact of Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses on FCA and variable operation and maintenance charges. The 4th quarter adjustment also includes the impact of additional recovery on incremental sales, i.e., April to June 2022 in line with the notified mechanism in this regard.

Of the total amount of Rs 94.399 billion, Discos have claimed Rs 54.664 billion on account of Capacity Purchase Price, Rs 35.554 billion as impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA and Rs 14.163 billion on account of Use of System Charges (UoSC) & MOF, whereas companies have sought negative adjustment of Rs 1.736 billion as variable O&M and Rs 8.247 billion on account of impact of discounted rate on incremental sales.

According to the petition, Islamabad Electric Supply Companies (IESCO) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 8.729 billion, which includes positive adjustment of Rs 5.709 billion on account of Capacity Purchase Price (CPP), negative adjustment of Rs 198 million in variable O&M, positive adjustment of Rs 1.377 billion in UoSC & MOF, positive impact of Rs 2.269 billion as impact of T&D losses in monthly FCA and negative adjustment of Rs 425 million on account of impact of discounted rate on incremental sales.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 17.816 billion of which Rs 12.448 billion is on account of Capacity Purchase Price.

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) intends to pass on additional financial burden of Rs 9.257 billion of which Rs 6.210 billion is on account of capacity purchase, Rs 1.534 billion UoSC & MOF and Rs 2.673 billion impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has sought positive adjustment of Rs 11.624 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), Rs 19.534 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Rs 12.274 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Rs 5.298 billion., Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) Rs 3.163 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco), Rs 2.995 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) Rs 3.708 billion.

According to the Nepra, to proceed further and to arrive at a just and informed decision, it has decided to conduct a hearing in the matter on September 6, 2022.

Meanwhile K-Electric has sought positive adjustment of Rs 14.533 per unit in its QTA of 4th quarter total amount of which is over Rs 60 billion which also includes gross write off claim of Rs 15 billion. The KE’s positive adjustment of Rs 1.55 per unit is already under process to maintain uniform rate across the country.

The KE has also sought a negative adjustment of 3.476 per unit to refund Rs 6.247 billion to the consumers against billing July 2022.

