Pakistan

Meeting of party’s parliamentary committee: PTI leaders vow to resist Imran’s arrest

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to “fight to the very end to free his people” from the “shackles of slavery”, saying no one can sabotage his struggle for “real independence”.

At a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee chaired by him at his Bani Gala residence, it was agreed that any attempt to arrest him would be resisted tooth and nail.

The participants of the meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in the country as well as the nationwide rallies of the party chief.

“I will not step back even an inch from my struggle for real independence come what may (as) backtracking from my struggle is like accepting defeat,” Khan was quoted as saying at the meeting.

The sources said that the meeting also agreed to intensify pressure on the coalition government for holding early general elections under a ‘neutral’ election commission.

The meeting also decided that Imran Khan’s countrywide rallies schedule will go as planned.

A detailed briefing was also given about the preparations with regard to upcoming by-polls on nine National Assembly seats.

According to the schedule announced by the PTI, the former prime minister would hold a public gathering in Haripur on August 24 (today), followed by a rally in Karachi on August 26.

According to the schedule, the PTI will hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31, respectively.

Moreover, the PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.

Khan will also address public meetings in Bahawalpur on September 3, Faisalabad on September 4, Mardan on September 6, and Bahawalnagar on September 7 and in Multan and Sheikhupura on September 8 and September 9, respectively.

