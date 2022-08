Navy’s rescue and relief operation continues in Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy’s Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Sujawal, Jati, Said Pur, Sahto Goth, Lothio Goth, Jamali Goth, Mallah Goth, Panhwar Goth, Urki, Uthal, Lakhra, Mureed Khoso, Pir Jhalu, Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar, Chuhar Jamali, Ghotki, Pir Dino Shah, Saindad Alyani and Mirpur Khas.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations. De-flooding operations are paced up in different areas by PN rescue teams. Moreover, free medical camps have also been established at Jati and Pir Dino Shah to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the locals.

Dedicated teams of doctors and paramedical staff are providing treatment and free medicines to aggrieved populace in these areas. Pakistan Navy troops distributed ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items including medicines to affected populace.

Pakistan Navy, along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the flood stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operation in the worst affected areas. Relief operation in Sindh is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

