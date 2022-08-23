AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,369 Increased By 542.7 (1.27%)
KSE30 16,490 Increased By 258.1 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India: report

Reuters Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 02:08pm

Apple Inc plans to start making the iPhone 14 in India about two months after its release out of China, in a move that will narrow the gap from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and the first iPhone 14s from the country are likely to be finished in late October or November, following the initial September release, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has studied the process of shipping items from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant outside southern Indian city of Chennai, it reported.

The U.S. tech giant is looking at options after Beijing’s clashes with Washington and lockdowns across the country disrupted production, according to the report.

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets there.

India and other countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to diversify production away from China.

Earlier, the U.S. was considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China in a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.

If President Joe Biden’s administration proceeds with the move, it could also hurt South Korean memory chip juggernauts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, which have big factories in the country.

Last week, Nikkei reported that Apple suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time.

India China Joe Biden Mexico Apple bloomberg Samsung Electronics Vietnam Macbook iPhone 14 U.S. tech giant

Comments

1000 characters

Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India: report

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 400 points after MPC maintains key interest rate

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

PTA says internet services now working normally in Pakistan

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Ordinance promulgated: Amended tax laws come into force

Read more stories