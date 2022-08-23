AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,369 Increased By 542.7 (1.27%)
KSE30 16,490 Increased By 258.1 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh inflation fears

AFP Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 02:41pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday, extending US falls as concern grew that the Federal Reserve would stick to its rate-hike plans to combat inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.19 percent, or 341.75 points, to 28,452.75, while the broader Topix index lost 1.06 percent, or 21.15 points, to 1,971.44.

The dollar stood at 137.29 yen, against 137.48 yen on Monday in New York. Shares came under pressure ahead of this week’s symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with investors waiting to see if global monetary policymakers will renew their commitment to interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

There was a “big hit to risk appetite”, with market players apprehensive ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the meeting on Friday, said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“Hawkish signals from Fed officials recently, as well as hawkish words from the (European Central Bank) about hiking even with growing recession risks in Germany has led to a re-assessment of the markets view on rates,” he said.

Soaring inflation and spiking natural gas prices are stoking fears of winter energy shortages and recession in Europe.

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh rate hike worries

“Renewed fears of accelerating inflation, partly due to rising natural gas prices, are increasing,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The fresh inflation fears fuelled sell orders in Tokyo trading, made worse “as US long-term (bond) yields rose above three percent”, the brokerage added.

Sony Group dropped 3.31 percent to 11,535 yen, and SoftBank Group lost 2.42 percent to 5,600 yen.

Automakers were among losers, with Toyota closing down 1.98 percent at 2,107.5 yen, Honda down 1.93 percent at 3,651 yen, and Nissan off 1.29 percent at 527.3 yen.

But natural resources-linked shares were higher, with oil developer Inpex ending up 1.95 percent at 1,568 yen and oil distributor Idemitsu Kosan up 1.11 percent at 3,645 yen.

torko stock

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh inflation fears

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 400 points after MPC maintains key interest rate

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India: report

PTA says internet services now working normally in Pakistan

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Ordinance promulgated: Amended tax laws come into force

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Read more stories