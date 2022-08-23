KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.822 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,932. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.475 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.557 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.545 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.375 billion), Silver (PKR 1.865 billion), DJ (PKR 1.667 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 587.966 million), Platinum (PKR 434.163 million), SP 500 (PKR 255.112 million), Japan Equity (PKR 24.723 million), Copper (PKR 24.233 million) and Brent (PKR 10.026 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 17 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 20.796 million was traded.

