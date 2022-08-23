AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls 2pc on fears a slowing economy may dent fuel demand

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell 2% in volatile trading on Monday, ending a three-day streak of gains, on fears that aggressive US interest rate hikes may lead to a global economic slowdown and dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.33, or 2.3%, to $94.39 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September delivery - due to expire on Monday - was down $2.14, or 2.4%, at $88.63. The more active October contract was down $2.10, or 2.2%, at $88.34.

“The short- to medium-term trends for oil is down at present ... oil prices are reflecting the diminishing economic growth outlook right now as key demand-side regions such as the US and China have shown signs of negative (US) and slowing (China) growth,” said Shaun Murison, Senior Market Analyst at foreign exchange trading provider IG.

The US Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

Also pressuring prices were worries over slowing fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, partly because of a power crunch in the southwest.

Beijing cut its benchmark lending rate on Monday as part of measures to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The dollar index rose to a five-week high on Monday. A stronger greenback is generally bearish as it makes it more expensive for buyers with other currencies in the dollar-denominated oil market.

Investors will be paying close attention to comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday, which could allow sanctioned Iranian oil to return to global markets.

High natural gas prices exacerbated by reduced supply from Russia is strengthening oil demand, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

“While funds continued to sell crude oil in anticipation of an economic slowdown, the refined product market was sending another signal with refinery margins on the rise again, partly due to surging gas prices making refined alternatives, such as diesel, look cheap,” Hansen said.

Supply worldwide remains relatively tight, with the operator of a pipeline supplying about 1% of global oil via Russia saying it will reduce output again because of damaged equipment.

OPEC+ produced 2.892 million barrels per day (bpd) below their targets in July, two sources from the producer group said, as sanctions on some members like Russia and low investment by others stymied its ability to raise output.

Oil prices Brent crude WTI crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls 2pc on fears a slowing economy may dent fuel demand

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories