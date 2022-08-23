KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 22, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
229,635,113 139,257,571 6,093,004,538 3,756,999,059
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 659,322,881 (762,049,978) (102,727,097)
Local Individuals 5,398,257,598 -5,427,016,713 -28,759,114
Local Corporates 3,046,923,009 -2,915,436,797 131,486,211
