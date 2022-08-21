AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Aug 21, 2022
Joshua hungry to fight again in December after defeat to Usyk

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2022 08:54pm

Anthony Joshua has the “hunger” to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December following a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest in Jeddah on Saturday.

Joshua said he spoke to his promoter Eddie Hearn, who wants the British heavyweight boxer to have three or four fights next year.

“I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it’s possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing. Eddie said December,” Joshua said.

“If it’s about who I fight, it’s come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don’t mind.”

Joshua fought back tears after the bout as he reflected on his defeat, saying he was deeply “upset” with his performance against the Ukrainian heavyweight champion.

“It’s really, really hard for me to say I’m proud of myself. I’m upset, really, deep down in my heart,” he said.

“I tried a different style … in the last fight I wanted to compete as a boxer, but it wasn’t good enough, and tonight wasn’t good enough.”

Joshua threw down two of Usyk’s belts after the final bell before storming out of the ring, only to return later and deliver an impassioned speech.

“When you try and do things from your heart, not everyone is going to understand,” explained Joshua. “It was just from the heart. I knew I was mad at myself. Not at anyone, just myself. I was like I got to get out here because I’m mad.

“When you’re angry you might do stupid things. Then I realised this is sport. I came back and did the right thing.”

