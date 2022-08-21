‘Rains bring more challenges to economy’

KARACHI: Economic indicators are going to be more challenging in the days to come, said Ateeq ur Rahman, an economic & financial analyst.

The massive damages due to extreme harsh floods especially in Balochistan, Sindh and parts of Punjab, also huge devastation in the megacity of Karachi are going to be very difficult to cover; there are huge losses of life and property. It is not only the infrastructure but the logistics of food supplies like vegetables, fruits and other consumable items that are going to be difficult to reach. He added that the day by day increasing cost due to enormous shortage of food supplies and their paucity is increasing the inflation.

The prices of fresh vegetables and fruits are up nearly by 40%.

This is a great concern, destruction of crops by rain and flood and their disruption of their supply chain may compel for their imports thus going to add to the growing burden on already existing heavy imports and more loads on balance of payment.

He said we have to mobilize all our resources to rehabilitate the badly affected people of the destroyed part of the country by not only protecting them but also by providing relief to them by supplying tents, mosquito nets, clean water, food, etc.

They badly need healthcare facilities like first aid kits, medicines, vaccinations, paramedical staff and doctors.

The exceptional and extended spells of monsoon rains have created a real rain disaster. He said financial institutions, corporate, private and public bodies, etc., should also come forward to extend their extra cooperation and support to the suffering countrymen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022