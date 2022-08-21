AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
State Life announces fringe benefits for its field force

Press Release Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:41am

KARACHI: A gratitude ceremony was organised by the Field Worker Federation of Pakistan at the principal office of State Life to pay tribute to Shoaib Javed Hussain Chairman of State Life (SLIC), Management & BoD of State Life on the announcement of the new structure of the marketing force along with fringe benefit.

“State Life is a pioneer in our industry, with a strong culture of agent-centric service. Our agent fees have not increased overall for the last many years, and we believe the time is right to make this change,” said Shoaib Javed Hussain - Chairman & CEO of State Life.

“We have done extensive market research and are confident that our compensation plans remain highly competitive and attractive to our current, as well as, future agents. In fact, over the last two years, the commissions that State Life agents have earned on each sale increased by a good percentage due to high sales volumes in 2021. We will always put our agents first and will continue to provide them with all of the technology, tools, education, and services they need to be highly productive and earn more money. We believe the structure & commission increase, will allow us to further improve our value proposition as we continue to invest in new technology and enhanced services, thereby attracting even more agents to our corporation and we aim to employ more than 500,000 new agents in next few years, which will contribute in the overall economic growth of the country,” he added.

Further, he said this is a moment of celebration and also a moment of the pledge to complete the target of 25 billion as a commitment given by FWF, Furthermore, he emphasised that the marketing force of State Life has the potential to do even bigger targets and soon they can reach on 60 billion business portfolio in the individual life segment, if focused is increased on recruitment, We are proud to share that State Life pays highest returns on its financial products in the industry and in past few months SLIC has launched a completely new Health and Individual life products with highest benefits and returns for its policyholders.

While addressing on the occasion Chairman SLIC, appreciated the efforts and dedication of Khalid Mahmood Shahid Divisional Head Marketing for making this happen and also appreciated Attaullah A Rasheed, Convener Field Negotiation Committee and other members.

