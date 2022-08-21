No visible change on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 11,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

1800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Channu, 400 bales of Mureed Wala, 1400 bales of Bahawalpur, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 400 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 20,900 per maund, 400 bales of Hasilpur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund and 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 19,450 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

