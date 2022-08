ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Hamoodul Zaman Khan (retd) as Defence Secretary.

The defence secretary has been appointed on a two-year contract. The appointment of Lieutenant General Zaman (retd) will be effective from August 24.

Reportedly, Lieutenant General Zaman retired in November 2021 and within a year he was posted as secretary Defence Division on a contract basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022