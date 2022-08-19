Punjab PA passes University of Kamalia Bill 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed the University of Kamalia Bill 2022, with majority. The bill was presented by provincial Minister Raja Basharat. During the process of the passage of the bill quorum was pointed out by PML (N) MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain.

However, the treasury benches completed the quorum. Speaking on the floor of the House, Punjab Home Minister Colonel Hashim Dogar (R) said that Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad Police as a terrorist. He was sent to jail by court.

Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Shazia Abid said that government was unaware of the situation of floods in South Punjab. She said that floods had destroyed the houses and fields of the people of the South Punjab. She also said government announced the help for the people for the flood victims, but no help has been received yet. There is no camp for the flood victims and the sick people do not have medicines.

While responding to Shazia Abid, provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that he thanked Shazia Abid for bringing the government’s attention towards the flood victims. He also said Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi had himself visited flood-affected areas and is having meetings on it every day.

